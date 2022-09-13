'From The Archives': Alia Bhatt Shares BTS With Ranbir Kapoor From Brahmastra Sets

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra' is enjoying its dream run in the theatres. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box-office within 3 days of its release. On Tuesday, Alia took to her social media account to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the sci-fi romatic film to surprise her fans.

Sharing a picture of herself with husband Ranbir, Alia posted a picture of the two from the shooting of 'Brahmastra''s superhit song, Deva Deva. "Shiva & Isha. one from the archives - during deva deva shoot," wrote Alia in the caption of her Instagram post.

Soon after Alia posted the picture, several celebrities commented on the picture. Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis in the comments section and wrote, “Both.”. Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan also commented on the post and wrote, “Beauts.”

Meanwhile, Ayan took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude and thanks to the audiences for the over-pouring love for his film, ‘Brahmastra.’ Taking to his social media, the filmmaker wrote, “Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend ! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude - for our Audiences! The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies.”

The post further read, “The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality.”

“We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend… another source of pride, excitement and progress, for us! Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us,” the post concluded.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, ‘Brahmastra’ released worldwide on September 9, 2022.