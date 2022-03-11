New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The theatres and the OTT platforms are all set with their new big Friday releases. So, after a long and hectic week, grab the popcorns because here's the list of the movies releasing today to help you plan out your weekend.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is a romantic drama set in Europe in the 1970s, and it showcases the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between his destiny and his love. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and it was shot in both Hindi and Telugu. After the delay in the release due to the pandemic, the much-awaited movie will hit the screens on 11 March 2022. Radhe Shyam will release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is a Hindi drama-thriller film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency. The movie is directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri and includes the powerful star cast Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. It will be released on 11 March 2022.

The Adam Project

The Adam Project is a science fiction movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell and Alex Mallari Jr. The movie is directed by Shawn Levy, and it will stream on Netflix on 11 March 2022. It follows the story of a time-travelling fighter pilot, Adam Reed, who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the world. It has a 71 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, including a 93 per cent audience score.





Maaran

Maaran revolves around an investigative journalist, Mathi Maaran, who gets in trouble after publishing an article that exposes a corrupt politician, Pazhani. It is a Tamil language action-thriller film starring Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan and Samuthirakani. The movie is directed by Karthick Naren, and it will stream on Disney+Hotstar on 11 March 2022.

