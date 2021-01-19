Many politicians and leaders are demanding a ban on Tandav as it allegedly hurts the religious and political sentiments of people. This is not the first time an Indian web-series landed up in legal trouble, here check out the list of the shows that faced the flak.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The controversy around the Amazon Prime Video's recent web series Tandav has created a stir across the nation. The web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others has been in news ever since it was released on 15 January 2021.

Many politicians and leaders are demanding a ban on the series as it allegedly hurts the religious and political sentiments of people. An FIR was also filed against the series makers and Amazon Prime India in Lucknow, after which the director of the series Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology on Twitter.

This is not the first time an Indian web-series landed up in legal trouble earlier several web-series including Mirzapur, Asharam among others had to face serious repercussions. Here we have brought to the list of web-series that faced heavy criticism at the hands of politicians and leaders.

Mirzapur 2

Amazon Prime Video's web series Mirzapur that was released last year in October recently faced flak. An FIR has been filed against the web series makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in Mirzapur, UP. The complaint alleged that the dialogues of the series hurts the religious, social and regional sentiments of people and also misrepresented the city.

Ashram

MX Player's web series starring Bobby Deol in lead also landed up in legal trouble last year. Several FIRs have been filed against the web series' maker Prakash Jha for allegedly hurting the sentiments of saints, SC&ST, promoting discrimination and untouchability and portraying the saints in a bad light.

A Suitable Boy

Netflix original's web series helmed by Mira Nair starring Ishaan Khatta, Tabu among others. The film landed up in legal trouble due to a scene wherein the lead characters are kissing in the temple. An FIR was filed against the makers of the series in Riva, MP last year. Also, netizens trended #BoycottNetflix all social media platforms.

Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime Video's another web series produced by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also heavily criticised by the people. Several FIRs were filed against the web series makers for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people.

Sacred Games 2

Netflix's another web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others created heavy controversy for hurting the religious sentiments of people. An FIR was filed against Anurag Kashyap due to a scene wherein Saif Ali Khan is seen throwing away the religious Kada of Sikhs.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv