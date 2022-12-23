From Suhana Khan To Agastya Nanda, 7 Star Kids To Debut In 2023

Every year the controversial issue of nepotism arises when new projects and a list of new actors is announced. 2023 will be no different as far as celebrity kids joining the industry are concerned. Here are six celeb children who will enter the world of fame in the upcoming year and will be put under a lot of pressure to perform!

Suhana Khan

The anticipation and excitement is genuine for this name. SRK's daughter will be perceived as a local Veronica Lodge in The Archies adaptation for Indian audience. We have seen Suhana attending events and looking glamorous, but we are still waiting to hear her speak and act. Suhana holds a degree in acting from New York University.

Agastya Nanda

Big B's grandson and Abhishek’s nephew, Agastya, will also make his debut alongside Suhana. Although his parents, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, are not involved in the film industry, his connection to the Bachchan family is enough to create a certain amount of interest among the audience.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi, from the Kapoor family of Boney, Anil, Janhvi, Sonam and Arjun Kapoor, is the third name in the ensemble Archies cast. Her fame is already substantial with 912K followers on Instagram and since her elder sibling Janhvi is already in the movie industry, people cannot wait to see her demonstrate her acting skills.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, another member of the Kapoor clan who is expected to make her acting debut in Bollywood through Bedhadak next year. It will be interesting to see if Shanaya and her cousin Khushi will be able to earn more fans than their other family members who are also part of the movie business. For the unversed, Shanaya is the daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor and has worked as an assistant director on the sets of her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Pashmina Roshan

Rakesh Roshan's niece and Hrithik’s cousin sister will be foraying into Bollywood next year with the movie Ishk Vishk Rebound alongside Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibraan Khan. It will be interesting to watch if she will follow Hrithik's footsteps in achieving stardom. For the unversed, Pashmina is a theatre artist and is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.

Aasman Bharadwaj

Fans are absolutely thrilled for this debut. Vishal Bhadwaj's son, Aasman, is getting ready to make his directorial debut with the movie Kuttey, featuring Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Kapoor. Aasman is pretty lowkey on social media and is an alumnus of the prestigious School of Visual Arts (SVA), in New York City. He holds a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts).

Aryan Khan

Aryan is the only star kid whose army of fans are eagerly anticipating his debut. He is so renowned that he does not require any sort of introduction and has deliberately chosen not to make his acting foray like his sister, Suhana. He is ready to make his debut as a director in the upcoming year, working under his family's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.