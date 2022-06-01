Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Several celebrities from the Indian music industry paid heartfelt tributes to Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, after the demise of the popular playback singer.

The velvet voice, who represented the many tones of the Indian youth growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, was known for his varied discography which included romantic ballads like "Tadap Tadap", "Bas Ek Pal", "Aankhon Mein Teri", disco numbers "Koi Kahe", "It's The Time To Disco", and non-film tracks such as "Pal" and "Aapki Dua".

Popular singer and a Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam took to Instagram and wrote, "KK mere bhai, not done." Notably, the popular Bollywood song 'Mehki Hawaon Mein' was sung both by KK and Sonu Nigam.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is a recipient of four National Film Awards, tweeted, "I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces."

Vishal Dadlani, who is also a renowned singer, songwriter and music composer and vocalist of one of India's leading rock bands called Pentagram also expressed grief over the incident.

"The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!," he tweeted.

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan paid heartfelt tributes over KK's demise. He tweeted, "KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you."

The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 10 pm, they said. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 53 years old.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

As an independent artist, his popular albums 'Pal' and 'Humsafar' stand the test of time and are a walk down memory lane for the millennials who are now all grown up today. One of the early hits of KK was the song 'Yaaron Dosti' from the 1999 coming-of-age film "Rockford", which is one of the best odes to friendship in the modern era.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta