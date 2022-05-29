New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a shocking and brutal event, famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday, in Punjab's Mansa district. Sidhu Moosewala was attacked and later was rushed to a local hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. The news of his demise has left his fans heartbroken and shocked. The singer enjoyed a massive fan following, and his songs were massive hit and has given several super hit songs. He was widely loved in India as well as abroad. His name was also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018 several times. The singer was tagged among the top Punjabi rap singers.

The Punjabi Rap singer rose to fame in 2017, when his song 'So high' turned out to be a massive hit. After this, the singer never looked back and gave back-to-back super hit songs. His music was widely loved by people and always blasted by some or the other party. Some of his massive hit songs include, 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Tibeyan da putt', 'Jatt da muqabala', 'Brown Boys' and 'Hathyar' among many others. The latest release of the singer was titled "The Last Ride".

As we remeber the late singer on this heartbreaking day, let's take a look at the late singer's super hit songs:

1. So High

The singer grabbed eyeballs with his song 'So High' which is released in 2017. The song currently has over 477 million views on YouTube.

2. Old Skool

The video is one of the most played tracks of the singer. The song was released in 2020 and has above 25 crore views on Youtube.

3. Just Listen

Released in 2018, the song was widely loved by Sidhu Moosewala's fans. For the unversed, Sidhu wrote the lyrics of the song, and it has above 140 million views on Youtube.

4. Legend

Sidhu himself composed and wrote the song, and it was released in 2019. The song has over 133 million views on YouTube currently.

5. The Last Ride

This was Sidhu's latest release which hit the video-sharing platform YouTube two weeks back. This song will be remembered as the last song of the singer. Several fans on this song wrote, 'My Bro Predicted His Own Deat'

