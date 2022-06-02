New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Korean dramas are always on-trend. These series have gained massive popularity over time, and the millennials are kind of obsessed with these dramas. Several OTT platforms such as Netflix, MX Player, and others are streaming various K-dramas online. Over a period of time, these K-drama have made their way on the top 10 list of the Netflix and other OTT platforms.

The fanbase of K-drama is becoming strong day by day. Ever since the lockdown happened, people are in a habit of binge-watching, and as a result, these K-dramas have been made to people's watch-list. If you are also interested in watching K-dramas then here we bring you a list of K-dramas that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1. Crash Landing On You (2019)

Streaming on - Netflix

It is the best Korean Drama of All Time. The series cast Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin, in the lead roles. The drama revolves around Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin) a successful entrepreneur who crash lands in North Korea while doing an air activity 'Paragliding'. After the crash landing in another country, then she eventually falls in love with Korean officer Ri Jeong-Hyeok (Hyun Bin). The show is a complete roller coaster ride.

2. Snow Drop

Streamin on - Disney Plus Hot star

This is also one of the most loved K-dramas. The drama is all about how a South Korean girl meets a North Korean spy without knowing who he is and helps him to give her shelter in her hostel. The show is a tragic love story that will definitely leave you with tears in your eyes.

3. Business Proposal

Streaming on - Netflix

If a cute love story has to exist then this is the series for it. Business Proposal is a typical 'President-employee' love story, where the president of the company falls in love with one of her employees. The drama has won millions of hearts and is one of the adored series online.

4. Stranger

Streaming on - Netflix

Apart from all the love stories, let's shift our angle to some thriller Korean web series, and Stranger is one among them. The series star Cho Seung-Woo and Bae Doo-Na the series revolves around a prosecutor named Hwang Shi-Mok (Cho Seung-Woo). The series is filled with many twists and turns, which will keep you hooked on your seats.

5. Prison Playbook

Streaming on - Netflix

Another thriller show to binge-watch this weekend is Prison Playbook. The series stars Park Hae-Soo and Jung Kyung-Ho and has a dark side.

