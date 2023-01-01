Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' To Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', 6 Most-Anticipated OTT Web Series Releasing In 2023

OTT platforms took Indian cinema to new heights in 2022 and changed the perspective of the entertainment industry for the audience. The viewers found a way to get a dose of entertainment in the comfort of their homes and they can watch any movie or show from any part of the world. Indian cinema gave some amazing OTT content in 2022 like Darlings, Qala, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Modern Love: Mumbai, and The Fame Game, among others.

Take a look at some most-anticipated web series that will release in 2023.

The Good Wife

Kajol will make her web series debut in the show 'The Good Wife', which is an adaptation of an American drama series of the same name. Announcing the show, Kajol wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife". The show will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Gun And Gulaabs

Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Gourav Adarsh will star in 'Guns and Gulaabs', created by the director duo Raj and DK. The show will stream on Netflix. Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Gulaabs are red, violets are blue, these misfits from the 90s, are sure to charm you! Catch Guns & Gulaabs streaming soon! #Tudum."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Night Manager:

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, The Night Manager will be the remake of the British show of the same name. It is based on the novel by John le Carre, which starred Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The official release date is not announced yet but the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.



Indian Police Force:

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead role, Indian Police Force will stream on Prime Video. The show will be directed by Rohit Shetty and it will be the extension of his cop universe. The show will release on Prime Video in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Soup:

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma in the lead role, Soup will stream on Netflix. The official release date and the plot are not announced yet.

Farzi

Directed by Raj and DK, Farzi will star Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Amol Palekar in the lead role. It will release on Amazon Prime Video in 2023 and the makers will announce the official release date soon.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

After the huge success of Scam 1992, SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment have joined hands once again for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The show will revolve around Abdul Karim Telgi, who was behind the Stamp Paper scam of 2003. It will release on Sony LIV in 2023.