New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Baba Siddique hosted the Iftaar party in Bandra's Taj Land’s End on Sunday. The party was a star-studded affair as the celebrities from the film and television industry were present there. But the entry of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight from everyone. The Iftaar party was hosted after two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique shared some pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on his Instagram page. In the caption, he wrote, #Iftaar2022".

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in his black pathaani kurta and posed for the camera with Baba Siddique. Fans are surprised to see Shah Rukh's different look as the actor sported long hair for his upcoming film. Salman Khan looked handsome in a black shirt paired with black denim and interacted happily with Baba Siddique. Salman's family members, Salim Khan, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma also attended the party.

B-town celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet, Mika Singh, Zareen Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Adah Sharma, Bhagyashree, Jackky Bhagnani and Tamannaah Bhatia, were also seen at the party.

Shilpa Shetty stunned everyone in her beautiful pink traditional outfit. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma wore a gorgeous red lehenga, and Tamannaah Bhatia wore a simple and beautiful white saree.

Among the television stars, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande, Urvashi Dholakia, Sanjay Gagnani and Jay Bhanushali made an appearance at the party.

Rashami Desai wore a stunning purple suit, Ankita Lokhande sported a beautiful black saree, and Urvashi Dholakia made an appearance in a simple yet elegant pink saree. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill charmed everyone with her beautiful white suit. Whereas, Karan Kundrra looked handsome as usual in his white traditional attire. Sana Khan also made an appearance at the party with her husband.

Take a look at these pictures:

