After the decline in cases, the A-listers have now resumed work at full speed. While some of the celebs have decided to work within the city, few have started working in different locations.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: During the second wave of Covid-19, the Bollywood industry was on a standstill with restrictions on shooting and film releases in theatres. However, after the decline in cases, the A-listers have now resumed work at full speed. While some of the celebs have decided to work within the city, few have started working in different locations. Celebs are trying to keep their schedule jam-packed as well as completing the shoot of their upcoming films as much as they can. Have a look at all these different celebs that are already back to set:

Amitabh Bachchan is already on the set of his upcoming movie ‘Goodbye’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. On June 14, the actor announced that he has resumed his work, while sharing a selfie he wrote “am .. driving to work .. the first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION: “every day in every way things will get better and better and better.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed his work for his upcoming spy-thriller, ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone last week. The actor’s swanky car was spotted outside the film set along with the director Siddharth Anand’s ride. Sources, as quoted by the Times of India, said, “Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule after the lockdown caused due to the second wave. An intense shooting schedule awaits SRK who seems to have started the shoot first. We hear John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are set to start in the next few days. A sizeable portion of the film will be shot in this schedule before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action and scale sequences.” Deepika Padukone also resumed her work for her upcoming film ‘Pathan’. However, the actress took a day off to celebrate her husband's (Ranveer Singh) birthday this month.

Moreover, B-Town's heart-throb Ranveer Singh was spotted on the sets of an untitled project. A source from the shoot as quoted by the Times of India informed, “Ranveer was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It’s an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It’s such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting”.

Alia Bhatt has also resumed her work in full speed post lockdown. She shared a picture of the cover page of her next film 'Darlings' along with the film script and captioned the picture as "Prep". The actress wrote an emotional message for her fans which said “Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed (heart emojis). So blessed & grateful to be back to work in full swing”.

After the unlock process, Ajay Devgan was also spotted at Mehboob Studio for his upcoming film 'Thank God'. Accoprding to sources, "The makers have built heaven's set at the studio and, as the title suggests, God plays an important role in the film. Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet will be joining the shoot very soon".

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia were seen resuming their work as the celebs were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, heading towards Delhi for filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen