From Samantha Ruth's Shaakuntalam To Dhanush's Sir, A Look At South Movies Releasing In Theatres THIS February

January has proved to be a phenomenal month for the Indian film industry. As February is around the corner, many South movies are all set to hit the theatres in the respective month. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam to Dhanush's Sun and more, here is a look at all the films releasing in February:

Shakuntalam

Samantha Ruth-starrer movie Shaakuntalam is all set to hit the theatres in February. The much-anticipated romantic fantasy entertainer movie has been directed by Gunasekhar and it also casts Dev Mohan in the main lead role. It also stars Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta, and many others. The movie will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Suvarna Sundari

Suvarna Sundari stars Poorna, Jayaprada, Sakshi Choudhary, Ram and Indra in the lead roles. Directed by MSN Surya and produced by ML Lakshmi under S. Team Pictures Banner, the movie will hit the theatres on February 3, 2023.

Michael

Rajit Jeyakodi-directorial, Michael, is all set to hit the big screen on February 3, 2023. The story centers on a married couple whose idyllic environment is invaded by a vicious group from the underworld. It stars Vikram fame Vijay Sethupathi and Divyansha Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Sir

Dhanush-starrer movie, Sir, will mark the actor's Telugu debut. Apart from the Atrangi Re star, the upcoming movie will also star Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and many others in the lead roles. It will hit the silver screens on February 17, 2023.

Nani 30

The emotional drama movie, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on February 20, 2023. Bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri(CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S under the Vyra Entertainments banner, the movie also stars Baby Kiara Khanna.

Run Baby Run

Written and directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, Run Baby Run will face a clash with Survana Sundari and Micheal on February 3, 2023.

Amigos

The upcoming action-thriller movie, directed by Rajendra Reddy will be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023. It stars Nandamuri Kalyanram and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles.