New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms have seen a significant rise in their use and popularity. All the megastars slowly are shifting to OTT and interestingly the rise in the streaming platforms has coincided with the success of several Bollywood and south Indian stars. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime or any other platform, there ought to be a South Indian movie which is making a lot of buzze. Here's a list of South superstars who are turning towards OTT.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently at top of her career and she has been making a lot of buzz for her stint in Pushpa.The actress has primarily worked in Telugu films and found herself on the global map after appearing in season 2 of Amazon Prime original The Family Man, a Hindi-language series.

Ram Charan

RRR fame Ram Charan is among those who is getting a lot of praise for his last with SS Rajamouli. Now as per latest reports, Netflix has roped in Ram Charan to star in the remake of a Hollywood series.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is slated to feature in the next series of director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next Amazon Prime Video original. The series will also mark the OTT debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor along with Sethupathi. The series has been titled Farzi, the official announcement by Amazon Prime revealed.

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, the uncle and nephew actor do will work together on a Netflix web series named Rana Naidu. This series will be an official adaptation of Ray Donovan, an American crime drama. This series will be their official OTT Debut.

Posted By: Ashita Singh