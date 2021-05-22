This year we will see stars such as Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn are gearing up to mark their debut in the digital space.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Digital platforms have given space to all the directors, writers and actors to explore and experiment with their ideas, also, it gives them the opportunity to connect with audience across the globe. During the COVID-19 pandemic period when theatres were closed, OTT platforms were the only space entertaining the audience without any halt. Seeing this, film directors are also switching their mode to release their films. Not just this, several big stars of Indian cinema are also looking for an opportunity to enter the digital space. Last year we saw Manoj Bajpayee, Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen, among others grabbing eyeballs with their spectacular acting in the series.

Well, 2021 is no different as this year too, we will see stars gearing up to mark their debut in the digital space. Here we have a curated list of web debuts you must look forward to:

Shahid Kapoor (Sunny)

Shahid will be collaborating with the makers of The Family Man, Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. The series is said to be the thriller-comedy, co-written by Sita R Menon, Hussain Dalal and Suman Kumar. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ajay Devgn (Rudra: The Edge of Darkness)

Bollywood superstar will be making her digital debut with Disney+Hotstar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. In the crime-thriller series, he is going to essay an intense and gritty avatar of a cop.

Madhuri Dixit (Finding Anamika)

After ruling Bollywood in the 90s, Madhuri is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's Finding Anamika. The series is said going to full of suspense and drama as it narrates the story of a global superstar wife and mom who vanishes without a trace. In search of answers behind her disappearance, the series will unveil some hidden and bitter truths of actress that will tarnish the facade.

Samantha Akkineni (The Family Man 2)

South's popular and prolific actress, Samantha, is soon going to hit your mobile screen with her upcoming web debut, The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. In the series, the two will be pitted against each other as the actress will be essaying the role of a suicide bomber. The much-awaited web series is slated to premiere on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

Raveena is going to make her debut with Netflix's Aranyak. In the crime-thriller, she will essay the role of a local cop Kasturi who all set to unveil a serial killing entity in the Himalayan forest.

Sidharth Shukla (Broken But Beautiful 3)

The king of all hearts, Sidharth Shukla, is hitting the headlines ever since makers unveiled the trailer of Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Fans are going gaga over his acting skills and comparing his character with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. The famous series is all set to stream on May 29 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Kapil Sharma (Untitled)

Comedy King Kapil Sharma is soon going to entertain fans on Netflix. Well, not much has been revealed about the project, but it is said to premiere this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv