New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With arrival March 2022, many websites and movies will see the light of the day as the month will many releases. Here we have brought you a list of March 2022 releases on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee 5, Sony Liv & Voot among others. The list will surely make your month of March more energetic.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The Ajay Devgn starring series will release on March 4 on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The series is a remake of the successful British series 'Luther', presents a dark and riveting tale of a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice. The series also features Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Undekhi Season 2

The Nandish Singh Sandhu starrer series is all set to release on March 4 on Sony Liv. The sequel to Undekhi is based on people who have been oppressed finally go about looking for justice and fairness in the world. The series also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya, Anchal Singh and Apeksha Porwal Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles.

Jugaadistan

With a cast of Sumeet Vyas, Tanvi Azmi, Akash Khurana, Chirag Vohra, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, among others Jugaadistan will release on Lionsgate Play on March 4. the series based on dark and gritty side of college campus life.

Sutliyan

Sutliyan will release on Zee 5 on March 4. The series is based on the story of a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali, and while all the cleaning they went on an emotional ride of their past baggage.

Bridgerton Season 2

Starring Phoebe Dynver, Shondaland's Bridgerton is one of the biggest hits on Netflix, taking off from Julia Quinn’s novel The Duke And I. The second part of the same is adapted from The Viscount Who Loved Me. Season 2 of Bridgerton will release on Netflix on March 25.

Moon Knight

The Marvel limited series will release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 30. The series is based on the comic series 'Werewolf by Knight'. The story is created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin in 1975.

Posted By: Ashita Singh