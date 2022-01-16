New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ekta Kapoor is definitely a famous name in the industry, the television producer has produced many famous serials and one among them is Naagin. The longest-running series is now gearing up for its 6th season. However, the producer is quite confused, regarding casting the actors in the show who will spellbind the audience as Naagin season 6.

The producer and director of the show have come up with a great strategy that can serve as a nice promotional strategy for the season. Taking to her Instagram profile, Ekta shares a teaser of upcoming Naagin season 6 and wrote, "NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but amidst bad muscle spasms n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved! Ur suggestions guys !"

The producer requested the audience to suggest the names of whom they should consider casting for the upcoming series. With the help of the teaser, it has given an idea that the serial will be based around the Covid pandemic. Soon after the post was uploaded, the fans spammed the comment section with different name suggestions. Among those suggestions, one name which was requested umpteenth time by fans was Rubina Dilaik. Some fans also commented the name of Jennifer Winget and Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale.

For the unversed, Naagin started on November 1, 2015, and many popular faces such as Mouni Roy, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan, and Surbhi Jyoti have been a part of this show.

Apart from these actors, other actors such as Pearl Puri, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Rakshanda Khan, Karanvir Bohra have also enthralled audiences with their performance in the show.

