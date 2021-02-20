This year, movie buffs are going to witness not one or two but many big-budget films making their way to the theatre. Among which several will have to face the clash affecting the box-office collection.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: All the entertainment that was missed last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be regained in 2021. With deadly virus cases declining, the entertainment industry is back to work. And are busy announcing release dates of the films. This year, movie buffs are going to witness not one or two but many big-budget films making their way to the theatre. Among which several will have to face the clash affecting the box-office collection.

Here we have brought you the complete list of films which will have a big face-off at the box-office.

Radhe VS Satyameva Jayate 2 - Eid

Salman Khan's highly anticipated film is going to release on Eid along with John Abraham's starrer. Both films are high on action and drama, so it will be interesting to see which movie rocks the box-office.

Bell Bottom VS Fast And Furious 9 - May 28

Akshay Kumar's spy thriller is one of the most anticipated films in Bollywood, similarly, Fast And Furious also enjoy a huge fan base in India. On May 28 it will Bollywood vs Hollywood, so let's wait and see which industry wins the race.

Shershaah VS Major - July 2

Recently, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer announced the release date of the film leaving movie buffs in a great dilemma. The film is all set to clash with Major, another real-life story. The film is based on National Security Guard, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who passed away in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

RRR VS Maidaan - Dusshera

Ever since SS Rajamouli announced the release date of the film, it has been the talk of tinsel town. The announcement didn't go down well with producer Boney Kapoor and he slammed the filmmaker calling it unethical. The magnum opus will clash with Maidaan produced by Boney.

Prithviraj VS Jersey - Diwali

Akshay Kumar's another highly anticipated film will clash with Shahid Kapoor's sports drama at the box-office.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv