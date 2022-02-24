New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring military operation in Ukraine, the world is left worried. Russia has carried out a series of bombings at Ukraine’s airports, which has caused a stir around the world. The Sensex went down badly and the world markets began to fall. The ongoing Russia- Ukraine War will not only impact the people, economy but will also impact the film industry.

For the uninitiated, Ukraine is considered the most popular location for shooting and while the country is under attack, let's have a look at some of the Indian movies that were shot in Ukraine.

RRR

The most-awaited film of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is one of the films whose shoot took place in Ukraine. In August last year, the cast and crew of RRR were in that nation to shoot the last schedule of the film. Helmed by SS Rajamouli the film also stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. RRR narrates the fictional tale of Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

2.0

Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0's song were shot in Ukraine which is under attack right now. The song Roja Khadal that is composed by AR Rahman was shot in that country's Tunnel of Love. Many other scenic locations in the movie were also shot in Ukraine.

99 Songs

Written and co-produced by AR Rahman, 99 Songs is a movie that was shot in Ukraine. The moviemakers have said that " 99 Songs was shot in India and the makers finished a “long shooting schedule in Ukraine”. Starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, the movie also features Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others as supporting characters.

Dev

Helmed by Rajath Ravishankar, the Tamil movie is a romantic action-adventure that stars Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh in lead. Apart from Karthi and Rakul the movie also features, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Most of the scenes of the film were shot in Ukraine. The film is based on former Indian cricket captain and star all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Winner

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the Telugu movie stars Sai Dharam Tej, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jagapati Babu. Its shooting locations included Kyiv, Lviv and Istanbul and the team shot three songs in Ukraine. The movie is jointly backed by Nallamalupu Bujji, Tagore Madhu on Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions & Leo Productions banner. Interestingly, makers of the movie claim that Winner is the first Indian film to be shot in Ukraine.

