From Reply 1988 To Sky Castle, Korean-Dramas To Watch On Prime Video

KOREAN pop culture has taken the world by storm and Indian fans are not behind at all. Korean shows and movies are really popular in India as well and they also trend on the OTT platform. From Squid Games to All Of Us Are Dead, these shows were trending in the top 10 in India and have been renewed for season two. Prime Video has jumped onto the trend of the Korean wave and will release hit Korean shows as well.

Take a look at the Korean drama releasing on Prime Video:

1. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Starring Im Soo-hyang, Cha Eun-woo, Jo Woo-ri and Kwak Dong-yeon in the lead role, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty revolves around a college student who went under cosmetic surgery to save herself from bullying. The show reflects on society's unrealistic beauty standards and the pressure on youngsters to meet these standards.

2. Sky Castle

Starring Yum Jung-ah, Lee Tae-ran, Yoon Se-ah, Oh Na-ra and Kim Seo-hyung, Sky Castle became one of the most successful shows on Korean television. Later, the show saw success on the OTT platforms as well.

3. Work Later Drink Now

Work Later Drink Now stars Lee Sun-bin, Han Sun-hwa, Jeong Eun-ji, and Choi Si-won in the lead role and is based on the hit webtoon Drinker City Women. The show will return for its second season as well.

4. Prison Playbook

Starring Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame, the show revolves around the lives of convicts behind bars, their families and duty officers working in the correctional facilities. Prison Playbook also stars Jung Kyung-ho in the lead role.

5. Signal

Signal stars Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong in the lead role and is inspired by real-life criminal incidents in Korea.

6. Beyond Evil

Beyond is one of the best mystery-thriller Korean shows and stars Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo in the lead role.

7. Artificial City

Artificial City stars Soo Ae, Kim Mi-sook, Kim Kang-woo and Lee Hak-joo and is directed by Jeon Chang-geun.

8. Reply 1988

Starring Lee Hye-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Go Kyung-pyo, Park Bo-gum and Lee Dong-hwi, Reply 1988 revolves around five friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood. The show is set in 1988 and is one of the best slice-of-life Korean shows.

9. Flower Of Evil

Starring Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo, Flower Of Evil is one of the best thriller crime Korean shows. The show has been made in several languages and an official Hindi adaptation was released as well.

10. The One And Only

Starring Ahn Eun-jin, Kim Kyung-nam, Kang Ye-won and Park Soo-young, The One and Only revolves around three women who have met in a hospice and decided to take down one bad person with the limited time they have left.