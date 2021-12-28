New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every year, Bollywood introduces new faces, this year too, several talents were launched, such as Ahan Shetty, Sharwari Wagh and Isabelle Kaif. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several films were delayed, and because of this, a bunch of faces were not able to make it to the silver screens.

Now, as the films have been pushed to next year, we are hopeful to see them next year. So, here we have brought you the complete list of Bollywood debuts to look forward to in 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu and Kannada industry actress will be making big in Bollywood with Shantanu Bagchi's spy-thriller Mission Majnu. She will be starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and the film is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2022.

Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter will be making her entry with Karan Johar's Dharma Production in the upcoming year. The production house didn't reveal much about her debut film, but reports are that the star kid has kick-started the shooting in July.

Palak Tiwari

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter is currently creating a heavy buzz on social media with her first music video, Bijlee, sung by Harrdy Sandhu. The gorgeous star-kid will be making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, starring Vivek Oberoi.

Shalini Pandey

Arjun Reddy fame is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25, 2022. Earlier, she has acted in the Telugu industry and made her debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Manushi Chillar

Former Miss World will be making big with Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, opposite veteran actor Akshay Kumar. The makers have released the teaser and are scheduled to hit the theatres on January 21, 2022.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan's niece and producer Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan's daughter is likely to make her debut next year opposite Sunny Deol's son with Avnish Barjatya's next. The film is likely to go on floors early next year.

Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati

Popular YouTuber Carry Minati will be making his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Lakshya Lalwani

Popular TV actor will be making big in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The actor is known for his role in Porus, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv