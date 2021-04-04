Here we have brought you some unseen audition tapes of your favourite Bollywood actors before they made it big on big screen.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's not easy to be part of a film, whether you are an outsider or a 'nepo' kid, the process to get into the system is the same for everyone. However, do you know what is the process? Auditioning for the role is not the be-all and end-all, a person has to go through several stages to make his/her debut in the filmy world. These stages consist of auditioning, screen tests, dialogue delivery, acting skills and other skills like stunts, dancing etc. After going through this process, a person is selected for the role.

Now you must be wondering why are we talking about the process to get into the films. Well, it's simple we have got our hands on the audition videos of your favourite Bollywood actors, and we are sure these videos will leave you spellbound.

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt

Starting with Bollywood's bubbly actress Alia Bhatt. She made her debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Production banner with the film Student Of The Year. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actress, and she went on to give several hits to Bollywood such as Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gully Boy, among others. However, have you ever wondered was she this during her auditions as well. If yes, then here you go, Alia's audition tape of Wake Up Sid is a must-watch.

Anushka Sharma

The actress made her big debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi under Yash Raj Film's banner. Well, after that Anushka, went on to do several hit films. However, not many must be knowing that Anushka audition for 3 Idiots in 2007 rather RNBDJ. Here have a look at his audition tape:

Ranveer Singh

Known as Jumping Jack in B-town, he made his big debut alongside newbie Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baarat. However, the game-changer of his career was when Sanjay Leela Bhansali cast him in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him, and he went on to give series of hits. So what are you waiting for, scroll down to look at his audition tape:

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jaqueline is one of the most energetic actresses of Bollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Aladin opposite Ritesh Deshmukh. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan. However, not many have seen her audition tape while she was in search of her big break. Here have a look:

Kriti Sanon

She made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff with Heropanti. But before that, she gave an audition for another film. Here have a look:

Aren't they looking naive and innocent? What is your thought after watching this tape? Do let us know

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv