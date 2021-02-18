Check out when Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will release.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Yash Raj Films has announced the release dates for its five most anticipated films namely Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The films are slated to release on the silver screen. YRF took to their official Instagram handle and announced the merry news to all the movie buffs out there. YRF wrote, "#YRF announces slate of films for 2021, wants to bring audiences back to the theatres!"

Here, check out the complete list:

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (March 19, Friday)

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, it is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, however, due to COVID-19 outbreak makers postponed the release date.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 (April 23, Friday)

Starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, it is helmed by Varun V Sharma. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Sharvari.

Shamshera (June 25, Friday)

One of the most anticipated films of the year, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra. For the first time, Ranbir will be seen essaying a double role in the film.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (August 27, Friday)

Another, highly anticipated film of the year starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Also, this film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar.

Prithviraj (November 5, Friday)

Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film will release on the occasion of Diwali. The film marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Apart from these other Bollywood films that will hit the theatres this year are Sooryavanshi (starring Akshay Kumar-Katrina Gaif), Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (starring Salman Khan-Disha Patan), Jersey (starring Shahid Kapoor), Roohi (starring Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor) and '83 (multi-starrer film including Ranveer Singh), among others.

