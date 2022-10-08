From Ranbir Kapoor To Alia Bhatt, 5 Luxurious Bollywood Celebs Homes Designed By Gauri Khan

GAURI KHAN is one of the most talented interior designers in the country and her social media profile is proof of her talent. She recently launched her own show 'Kurlon Dream Homes With Gauri Khan' as well. Gauri has also collaborated with many Bollywood celebrities and designed their dream homes.

From Alia Bhatt's vanity van to Sidharth Malhotra's Bachelor pad, take a look at Gauri's collaboration with Bollywood celebration.

Alia Bhatt's Vanity Van

Gauri Khan made Alia's vanity van into a beautiful moving home. The vanity van has a functional kitchen as well as a neon-lit corner. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "A glimpse of my new moving home.. @gaurikhan"

Ranbir Kapoor

Gauri Khan designed Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor pad in his house Vaastu. The room has a beautiful candle-lit chandelier and a maroon sofa. The bachelor pad has mature vibes with beige colour walls and light colour curtains. Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, "Koffee with Ranbir @vastu. Saving the champagne for tomorrow @neetu54"

Sidharth Malhotra

Gauri Khan designed Sidharth Malhotra's luxurious home, which is simple yet stylish. Sharing the photos, Gauri wrote, "An inside look into Sid’s house... Simple and stylish. Feels warm and inviting. Even without all the little things usually seen in family homes. It’s distinctive masculine look is what is most appealing."

Jacqueline Fernandez

Gauri Khan designed Jacqueline's home and it gives very positive energy. The main highlight is a small ladder on the bed, cushions and small book ladders. Sharing the pictures with Jacqueline, she wrote, "Was a great experience working with you @jacquelinef143 for your apartment ... such a great vibe and such positive energy! Just as one can change up our own look by pairing up our outfits with different shoes, bags, scarves, belts, etc. Our home can get a make over too, by using cushions, wall papers , some funky art work. ..an important style complement, that are striking and visible, when decorating."

Karan Johar

Gauri Khan designed Karan Johar's twins' nursery and it is absolutely beautiful. The room has some adorable jungle theme art work on the wall with a wooden flooring. Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, "Thanks for believing in me and my work, I couldn't have been happier being a part of your new journey as a father."