From Ranbir-Alia To Katrina-Vicky, This Is How Bollywood Couples Celebrated Diwali | See Pics

BOLLYWOOD knows how to celebrate any festival lavishly and this was proved after seeing the glimpse of Bollywood's big Diwali bash. Whereas, celebs also celebrated the festival of light in their home and shared pictures as well. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, some Bollywood couple celebrated their first Diwali together after their wedding.

Take a look at how your favourite Bollywood couple celebrated the festival of light.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year and celebrated their first Diwali after their marriage on Monday. The couple celebrated the festival with their family and Neetu Kapoor posted a selfie with the family as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year and the couple attended many Bollywood parties together as well. Katrina posted some beautiful pictures with Vicky and wrote, "Shubh Deepawali". Katrina looked beautiful in a golden saree, whereas, Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky also posted a picture of the Diwali puja with Katrina Kaif. He wrote, "Ghar ki lakshmi ke saath lakshmi puja ho gai. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se shubh deepawali."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated Diwali with their family and Kareena posted some adorable pictures with her sons as well. In the pictures, Kareena and Saif can be seen trying to click a picture and their sons Taimur and Jeh can be seen playing around them. Kareena looks beautiful in a red suit, whereas, Saif looks dapper in a black kurta. She wrote, "This is Us. From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh and Nayanthara recently welcomed their twins via surrogacy. Vignesh shared some adorable pictures with his sons and Nayanthara on Instagram. He wrote, "Wishing all the lovely people around … A very happy Diwali."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish and Genelia are one of the most adorable yet hilarious couples in Bollywood. They share many fun videos together on social media and wished their fans Diwali in their own unique way. Riteish wrote, "n the gym on Diwali Day too- with my Baiko @geneliad - Wishing a very Happy Diwali !!! Love & Light to all of you."