Here is the complete list of Bollywood films that are going to release in March 2021. Scroll down to know both theatres and OTT release

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The entertainment industry is back on its feet after suffering from massive losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Not just this, even cinema halls suffered a major setback after the closure of theatres. However, now the government have approved the owners to open the theatres with proper COVID-19 safety measure. Owing to this, even makers have started announcing the release date of the films.

This year we are going to witness several films that were kept on hold due to the pandemic such as Sooryavanshi, 83' and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai among others. Some will release in theatres, while some on OTT platforms. So all the movie-buffs fasten your seat belts as we are here with the complete list of the films releasing in the month of March.

March 2021 Theatrical Release

March 11: Roohi

March 12: Time to Dance

March 12: Fauji Calling

March 19: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

March 19: Mumbai Saga

March 19: Flight

March 22: No Means No

March 22: Haathi Mere Saathi

March 22: Koi Jaane Naa

Though the theatres have started releasing the films, however, some makers are going to release their film on OTT platforms.

March 2021 OTT Release

March 8: Bombay Rose (Netflix)

March 19: The Wife (ZEE5)

March 26: Silence...Can You Hear It? (ZEE5)

March 26: Pagglait (Netflix)

Among the list, many films will witness a clash at the box office which will affect the collection of the films. Films such as Time to Dance starring Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi is all set to clash with Sharman Joshi's Fauji Calling on March 12. Not just this, even Mumbai Saga, a highly anticipated film, will clash with YRF's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on March 19.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv