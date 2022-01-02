New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The New Year 2022 began on a shocking note for all the movie buffs, after the makers of the Pan India film RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others, was postponed owing to the Omicron scare and closing of theatres. The film was supposed to release on the first Friday of January, but it will release once the theatres reopen.

However, don't get disheartened, as this month five films will release, including two big-budget films-- Radha Krishna Kumar's period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. All the films are eyeing theatrical releases except one Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Apart from films, January 2022 will also witness the release of several web series, including Lara Dutta and Naseeruddin Shah's Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on ZEE5 and Disney Plus Hotstar's Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kriti Kulhari.

As we just entered January, here have a look at the list of films and web series releasing this month.

Bollywood Movies

Theatrical Release

January 14: Radhe Shyam

January 21: Prithviraj

January 26: The Kashmir Files

January 28: Attack

OTT Release

January 25: Gehraiyaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Web Series

January 7: Campus Diaries (MX Player)

January 7: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati (ZEE5)

January 7: Cubicles Season 2 (SonyLiv)

January 14: Human (Amazon Prime Video)

January 14: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Well, with RRR backing off, there are chances that Radhe Shyam and Prithviraj may also get postponed, but no official announcement has been made yet. Until then enjoy the films and web series releasing in theatres and OTT, platform keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines.

