New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the release of the movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and web series like The Fame Game and Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the audiences are looking forward to the upcoming big projects. Plan out your weekends with these releases this month.

Radhe Shyam

After much delay due to the pandemic, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is releasing on 11 March 2022 in the cinema. It is a romantic period drama set in Europe in the 1970s.

The Kashmir Files

The film tells the heart wrenching story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s. It will release on 11 March 2022, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, and it is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Bachchhan Paandey

This action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will hit the screen on 18 March 2022. The story revolves around a filmmaker, Myra, who wants to make a film on a gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, and his henchmen.

RRR

The most anticipated movie of 2022, starring Ram Charan, NTR Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will finally release on 25 March 2022. The film is directed by S.S Rajamouli and has been postponed numerous times because of the pandemic, but it still has created excitement amongst the audience. It is the story of two revolutionaries and their fight against the British colonialist in the 1920s.

Jalsa

The thriller film, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, will release on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March 2022. The intriguing trailer of Jalsa has captured the attention of the audience, and it is directed by Suresh Triveni.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

The comedy web series starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai will stream on Netflix on 18 March 2022. The story revolves around an awkward man in his 20s who struggle to find love.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav