From 'Pamela: A Love Story' To 'Extraction 2'; A Look At Most Anticipated Netflix Movies of 2023

Netflix has quite a few surprises with the streamer all set for some of the major releases in the new year. Many new movies and online series are going to captivate people with their intriguing conceptions and notions in the coming year, just as some shows and films this year made their presence felt across the globe.

From 'Pamela: A Love Story' to 'Extraction 2', here's a list of some of the highly-anticipated shows of 2023:

Pamela: A Love Story

Pamela: A Love Story is a love tale that follows the life and career of one of the most well-known blonde bombshells in the world, Pamela Anderson, from a small-town girl to an international s*x icon, actor, activist, and devoted mother. The movie will be released on Netflix on January 23, 2023.

Your Place Or Mine

With the release of their latest movie, Your Place or Mine, Reese Witherspoon, and Ashton Kutcher are sustaining the rom-com genre. The actors in this movie portray Debbie and Peter, two best friends with completely different personalities. The two realize that they might be exactly what the other needs after deciding to exchange homes—and lives!—for a week. The film is all set for its release on February 10, 2023.

Murder Mystery 2

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston play the detectives Nick and Audrey Spitz in the follow-up to this particular Sandman special. Murder Mystery 2 will premiere on the OTT giant in 2023. It is pertinent to note that the release date has not been announced yet.

Extraction 2

With Chris Hemsworth sharing the pictures from the set of Extraction 2, fans anticipate the release of the the second part in 2023 itself. The first installment, titled Extraction, hit the OTT platform Netflix on May 2020 and the film received praise for its performances and action sequences.

Maestro

The Bradley Cooper directorial Maestro is an upcoming American biographical drama film based on the life of Leonard Bernstein, from a script that he co-wrote with Josh Singer. Apart from Cooper, the film has been bankrolled by Steven Spielberg, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Martin Scorsese and will release on Netflix in the new year.