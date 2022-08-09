From Nayanthara-Vignesh's Dream Wedding To Mumbai Mafia, Netflix Announces Reality Shows And Documentaries | Watch

Netflix has announced some exciting new projects for everyone in every genre. The OTT platform has now dived into the new world of documentaries and reality shows. Netflix has previously experimented with these shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Indian Predator and Indian Matchmaking and these shows were well received by the audience. Now, the OTT platform has renewed the second season of these shows and has announced new shows as well. Netflix will also release a documentary of Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding ceremony.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET REAL. Here's a glimpse of the reality shows and documentaries we have coming your way this year!"

The shows are Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Social Currency, Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.

Apart from these shows, Netflix will return with Delhi Crime Season 2, Never Have I Ever Season 3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8. Recently, Alia Bhatt's Darlings, Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi, Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba, Stranger Things 4, and The Umbrella Academy were released on Netflix. Moreover, Jamtara and Mismatched will also return for season 2. Meanwhile, hit Korean shows like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead will also come back for the second season. Netflix film The Gray Man will also have a sequel and a spin-off.

Earlier it was announced that Netflix is planning to launch new ad-supported streaming shows in early 2023. The OTT platform is hoping to attract a new group of price-conscious customers and turn around its sliding membership numbers with a new ad-supported streaming bundle, as reported by Variety. According to Variety, Netflix said, "We'll likely start in a handful of markets where advertising spending is significant," Netflix said in its Q2 letter to shareholders. "Like most of our new initiatives, our intention is to roll it out, listen and learn, and iterate quickly to improve the offering. So, our advertising business in a few years will likely look quite different than what it looks like on day one."