From 'Mismatched' To 'Delhi Crime', Netflix Shows That Will Return With Season Two

Netflix is all set to return with the second season of their most popular Indian shows. This OTT platform has entertained the audience with different kinds of shows in all genres. From the crime thriller shows like Delhi Crime and Jamtara to romantic shows Mismatched, Netflix has announced six shows that will return for season two. The shows include The Fabulous Life Of Bollywood Wives, Delhi Crime, Jamtara, Delhi Crime, Masaba Masaba and She.

Announcing season two of several Netflix Indian shows, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "2022 just got 6x more exciting! From DCP Vartika’s spine-chilling encounters to mismatched love stories - all of our favourite shows are back with their second seasons! What are you most excited to see?"

The show includes the romantic drama Mismatched. Netflix has hared a glimpse of the show. The caption reads, "Cold coffee for everyone! A gentle reminder that #MISMATCHED WILL RETURN FOR A SECOND SEASON".

Meanwhile, announcing season two of Delhi Crime, Netflix wrote, "Madam Sir and team are back. Brace yourselves, the international Emmy award-winning Delhi Crime will return for a second season."

Netflix also announced Jamtara season 2. The caption reads, "Our calls have been answered. Jamtara returns for a second season with bigger scams, and many more twists and turns!"

Meanwhile, Bhavana Panday also took to Instagram to announce The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. She wrote in the caption, "You missed being in the inner circle, didn't you ? Well, we missed you too !!! The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is coming back with a brand new season, super soon".

Many Indian shows and movies are all set to release on Netflix. Ali Bhatt's Darlings will release on Netflix in August 2022. Meanwhile, Dhanush-starrer The Gray Man will also release on Netflix on July 22, 2022. Recently, the adventurous interactive special Ranveer Vs Wild was released a few days ago. Meanwhile, hit Korean shows like Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead will also come back for the second season.