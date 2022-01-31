New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: With February 2022 on our doors, long-awaited films, web series, and shows will see the light of the day as the upcoming month will see many OTT releases. In the wake of Covid-19, as theatres and Cinema Halls are shut, film and show makers have turned towards the online streaming platform to release their creations. With this, here is a list of movies, shows, and series that will stream on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee premium and others.

Loop Lapeta

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Loop Lapeta will release on February 4 on Netflix. Helmed by Aakash Bhatia, Loop Lapeta is the official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. The movie hovers around on how a girlfriend tries to save life of her boyfriend after he gambles and loses money. It depicts multiple outcomes of the same situation.

The Great Indian Murder

The murder mystery series will release on February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects, it features Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha solving murder of notorious industrialist Vicky Rai at his party.

Rocket Boys

Directed by Abhay Pannu, ‘Rocket Boys’ will release on SonyLIV app on February 4. The story is based on early days of India's space programme and its pioneers Dr Homi J. Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh).

Gehraiyaan

Helmed by Shakun Batra, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, and Naseeruddin Shah, this Amazon Prime movie will release on Frbruary 11.The story is based on a Modern-day adult relationships.

The Fame Game

Starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, and Muskkaan Jaferi the Netflix family drama will release on February 25. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar (Taish) and Karishma Kohli (Mentalhood), backed by Karan Johar, the story revolves around a global star and successful actress who vanishes without a trace.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4

With a total of 8 episodes, the new season of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4' will air over four weeks. Two episodes will drop each Friday, starting February 18, 2022. The show features Midge Maisel Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia Jason Alexander, and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh