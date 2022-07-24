From Loki Season 2 To Avengers: Secret Wars, Check Out Marvel's Full Schedule Till Phase 6

Marvel movies and series are widely loved by fans. Whether it is Spider-Man: No Way Home or episodes of Loki, fans eagerly wait for each of these entertaining films and series to go online. Giving a pleasant surprise to its fans, Marvel Studios has officially revealed some of its plans for phases 4 to 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studio panel at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con has given the current era of the MCU.

During the last appearance at Comic-Con 2019, several projects announced by Marvel Studios have been seen by fans. The last one ended with Thor: Love and Thunder. With this, several films and shows have been announced since the event in San Diego took place. The first and foremost question that arrives was when Phase 4 will even conclude, as there were no signs pointing to when the next slate of films would cut off as the MCU moves forward.

However, now at the Comic-Con in 2022, it has officially been confirmed when Phase 4 ends, when Phase 5 begins, and how many films and series will fans get to watch next.

Phase 4

As per Kevin Feige, phase 4 of the MCU came to an end with their upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Phase 5 will officially commence with films and series like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

12 New Entries Confirmed for MCU Phase 5

The full list can be seen below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Echo - Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

The Marvels - July 28, 2023

Blade - November 3, 2023

Ironheart - Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Phase 6

During the San Diego Comic-Con event, the Marvel Studio panel also revealed the bunch of films and series that will be witnessed by fans in phase 6.

Phase 6 will begin with Fantastic Four, and end with two new Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. It was also confirmed by Marvel that at the end of phase 6, there will be a completion of the MCU's second saga, which is now officially called The Multiverse Saga.

Release Dates for phase 6

Check out the release dates of the film and series slated in phase 6.

Fantastic Four -- November 8, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars -- November 7, 2025

The news comes as a huge excitement for all Marvel fans.