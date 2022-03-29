New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Oscars 2022 is in the news for many reasons. Apart from the winners, its main highlight was when Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock after he cracked a joke on his wife Jada. After Smith smacked Rock on his face during the 94th Academy Awards, people from all over the world are still stunned by the incident. But this isn’t the first time that the Oscars has been a part of the controversy.

In 2017, the Best Picture award was erroneously given to La La Land, and later it was revealed that the winner was actually Moonlight. The announcers, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, were accidentally given the wrong envelope while announcing the winners.

La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, is a romantic musical film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The movie won six awards at the Oscars including, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. Moonlight is a coming of age drama written and directed by Barry Jenkins. The movie won three awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

5 years ago today, ‘Moonlight’ won Best Picture over ‘La La Land’ in a stressful mix-up and this Ryan Gosling meme was born. pic.twitter.com/nIBgN7fyjN — Cinema Solace (@solacecinema) February 26, 2022

In 2019, there was no host at the Oscars for the first time in 30 years. Stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart was asked to quit hosting after his series of homophobic tweets resurfaced on the internet. The presenting duties at the 91st Academy Awards show were shared among 13 stars including Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Daniel Craig and Jennifer Lopez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

In 2015, there was not a single nomination of any black actor at the Oscars. This led to the #OscarsSoWhite movement on social media. This happened again in 2016, and many actors including Will Smith, George Clooney and Reese Witherspoon expressed their disappointment about the nominations. Many celebrities also boycotted the awards. Chris Rock was the host that year, and he made a 10-minute-long speech expressing his frustration with the nominations.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav