From Khufiya To Guns And Gulaabs; Movies And Web Series Announced In Netflix TUDUM 2022

NETFLIX's much-awaited global fan event 'Tudum' is finally here. The OTT platform has announced some of the most anticipated web series and films at the global fan event. From Monica, O My Darling to Guns & Gulabs, Netflix has come up with projects in all genres. Take a look at the movies and web series that will release soon on Netflix.

Guns & Gulaabs

Helmed by the director duo Raj & DK, Guns and Gulaabs stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salman, Gourav Adarsh and Gulshan Devaiah. The release date of Gun and Gulaabs is not announced yet. The Official synopsis reads, "The charm of the 90s and the misfits that land themselves in a world of crime, still keeping their love and innocence intact. Where will their paths lead them?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

Netflix will release the wedding documentary of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan. Their wedding was not less than a fairytale and was attended by many celebrities from the Indian film industry. Watch the trailer of the upcoming documentary here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal will be seen in the heist thriller film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'. Sharing the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye because it’s going to be a bumpy ride! #Tudum brings you the exclusive teaser of #ChorNikalKeBhaga."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Qala

Qala stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, and Amit Sial in the lead role. The movie is set in the 1930s and late 1940s and revolves around a journey of a young playback singer to success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

CAT

CAT is the upcoming Netflix web series starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The show revolves around a former civilian informant Gurnam, who tries to save the life of his drug peddler brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Soup

Soup stars Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The movie is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Kathal

Kathal stars Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in the lead role. The movie revolves around a police officer trying to search for a missing 'Jackfruit'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Scoop

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role. The story is based on the book 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison' by Jigan Vora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Class

Class is an official adaptation of popular Netflix Spanish web series 'Elite'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Khufiya

Khufiya stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead role. It is based on Amar Bhushan's spy novel 'Escape to Nowhere.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu stars the uncle-nephew duo, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, in the lead role and they will be seen against each other in the show. It is an official adaptation of the American show Ray Donovan, which starred Liev Shreiber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Monica, O My Darling

The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the lead role. The release date of the film is not announced yet.