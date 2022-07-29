From Khuda Haafiz 2 To House Of Dragons, Movies And Series To Binge Watch In August

With over-the-top (OTT) platforms gaining popularity, the term binge-watch has also been introduced famously to the audience.

The month of August, however, brings a piece of good news if you are looking for some good movies and shows to add to your binge-watch list.

Here's a list of the most awaited movies and series releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar that you should add to your watchlist.

1. Darlings:

With Alia Bhatt making her debut as a producer with this movie, it is a dark comedy starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The movie portrays the life of a mother-daughter duo trying to make their place in Mumbai. The movie will be released on August 5 on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

2. Khuda Haafiz 2:

The movie begins from where it ended in the first part and is all set to premiere on Zee5 on August 8. Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the sequel of "Khuda Haafiz" will show Sameer trying to save his broken marriage while Nargis suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression, and have a hard time trusting anybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

3. Never Have I Ever Season 3:

The much-anticipated show on Netflix will stream from August 12. The sitcom revolves around an Indian American teenager Devi, who recently lost her father and finds some problems with her love life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

4. Delhi Crime Season 2:

The Netflix show stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang and will be released on August 26. In the new season, Delhi Police will try solving another criminal case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

5. Hit the First Case:

The movie staring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra is a Hindi remake of the Telugu cop drama HIT and was released in theatres on July 15, 2022. The audience can watch it on Amazon Prime from August 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

6. Sabaash Mitthu:

The movie is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj with Taapsee Pannu playing the lead role. The movie will be released on Netflix on August 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

7. House Of Dragons:

The upcoming American fantasy drama is a prequel to Game of Thrones. It depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular "Thrones" characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen. It will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from August 21.