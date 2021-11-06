New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Diwali 2021 has been a blast for a lot of B-townies. While Ranbir and Alia were recently spotted attending Kali Puja, Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were together for the festive celebration at their friend's party.

Kareena's friend Amrita Arora was also present there. Bebo took to her official social media handle to share pics from Diwali bash. She posted a pic featuring her niece Samaira Kapoor who is Karisma's daughter and captioned it saying, "Lolo’s baby girl’s forever @therealkarismakapoor." As soon as she posted the pic, actress and friend Sonam Kapoor commented to the post, “How beautiful.”

Menwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse from his Diwali celebrations featuring his entire family.

Amitabh posted a picture that featured all the members of the Bachchan family that also featured daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.

The picture has Abhishek and Aishwarya seated on the left with Aaradhya between them. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen in the picture too.

He wrote the caption: "Family prays and celebrates together .. is pavan afsar par, shubhkamnayein - deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion - Happy Diwali)."

Earlier, only Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta and Navya were seen in the Diwali pictures shared on social media.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in 'Jhund', 'Uunchai', 'Brahmastra', 'Mayday', and 'Good Bye'. Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

