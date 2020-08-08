In India, the dreadful pathogen has infected some of the most popular figures including Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The novel coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate across the world, affecting over two crores while claiming lives of more than seven lakh people. Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 and its first case was reported in China’s Wuhan in December last year. Since then, the virus has been growing alarmingly, affecting over two crores, including famous sportsmen, movie stars and celebrities.

In India, the dreadful pathogen has infected some of the most popular figures including Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Several other celebs including Baby Doll song fame Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and his family and producer Karim Morani, his two daughters among others also tested positive for the deadly virus.

However, these celebs have been recovered from the deadly infection and are now at their homes after receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Here’s a list of celebs who have contracted COVID-19 and have recovered from it:

Abhishek Bachchan:

The latest celeb recovering from the coronavirus is Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who, on Friday, announced that he has been tested negative for the coronavirus. Tweeting about the same Junior Bachchan wrote, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU!”

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

Abhishek, on July 11 revealed that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was shifted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai where he received his treatment and now after almost a month, Abhishek was tested negative for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan:

Bollywood’s Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 informed his fans through social media that his reports for coronavirus came out to be positive. He wrote, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!".

The actor was then admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, however, on August 2, Big B tested negative for the deadly virus and was discharged from the hospital.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya:

A day after Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19, swab samples of other family members were taken for testing. While Jaya Bachchan’s reports turned out to be negative, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the deadly virus. However, both were home quarantined at first, but after developing mild symptoms of the virus, the mother-daughter duo was shifted to the Nanavati hospital.

After 15 days of hospitalisation, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative for the deadly virus and were discharged from the hospital on July 27.

Purab Kohli:

Rock On actor Purab Kohli on April 7 revealed that he and his family contracted the coronavirus and were on a road to recovery in London. Revealing about the same, in a social media post, Purab Kohli said that it was his daughter who contracted the virus first with mild symptoms, followed by his wife, him and their son. He also wrote that they chose to home quarantine themselves and were in constant touch with their doctor.

However, four days later on April 11, Purab in another social media post revealed that he and his family have “fully recovered” from novel coronavirus and thanked his friends and fans for constant support.

Karim Morani, Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani:

Bollywood producer Karim Morani tested positive for the coronavirus on April 8 days after his two daughters, Shaza and Zoa contracted the virus. After testing positive, Karim and his one daughter were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital while his other daughter was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Zoa was the first to defeat the coronavirus and tested negative for the deadly virus. After recovering, she had also donated her plasma twice for plasma therapy trials on other COVID-19 patients. On April 17, Karim Morani also tested negative for the coronavirus twice and was discharged from the Nanavati hospital.

Kanika Kapoor:

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor was the first one in Bollywood to have tested positive for the virus. She was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on March 20. Kanika was also booked by the Lucknow police on charges of negligence for attending social events in the city despite being infected and was interrogated about the same. On April 6, the singer discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative.

