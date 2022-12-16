From 'JNU-Dhaari' To 'Bhagwa Bikini', Controversies Engulfing Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'Pathaan'

SHAH Rukh Khan is going to make his big comeback with 'Pathaan' and it has been one of the most anticipated films ever since its announcement. However, even before its release, the movie has gotten into many controversies after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang'.

'Besharam Rang' features Deepika Padukone in several sizzling outfits but her 'saffron-coloured bikini' sparked a major controversy. The song also got mixed reactions from the audience as some were not impressed with Deepika's 'seductive'. Meanwhile, some fans praised the catchy tune and chemistry between the two actors.

What Is The 'Pathaan' Saffron Controversy About?

The 'Saffron' colour is considered sacred in Hindusim and in one scene, Deepika can be seen wearing an orange bikini. Some leaders objected to the use of saffron colour for Deepika Padukone's outfit in the song and called it a 'disrespect to Hindutava'.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam's comment on Pathaan's song

BJP MLA Ram Kadam recently objected to the 'Besharam Rang' song on Twitter and said that the filmmakers should come forward and address their side of the argument.

"On social media, various sadhus and mahatmas of the country along with crores of other people are objecting to Pathaan. Currently, the government in Maharashtra has a Hindutva ideology. It will be better if the film producers come forth and address the objections and present their side of the argument,” the tweet reads.

He further tweeted, "But it is certain, any film or serial that disrespects Hindutva in Maharashtra will not work. JNU-dhari people are trying to disrespect Janeu-dhari people, isn’t this offensive? Jai Shree Ram."

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's objection to the usage of Saffron Colour

Earlier, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur raised her objection to the usage of saffron colour in the song. "Saffron is the pride of our country and it is also in the national flag. If an attempt is made to insult 'Bhagwa', no one will be spared, we will not spare him. If needed, legal action and agitation will also be done," she said.

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra Called The Costumes Objectionable

MP minister Narottam Mishra called the costumes in the songs 'highly objectionable' and said that the 'song has been shot with a dirty mindset.'

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj's Comment On Boycott Pathaan

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj tweeted, "There has been an insult of saffron and Hindu Sanskrit in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. Why is the film censor board sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic)."

About Pathaan:

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will release on January 25, 2023.