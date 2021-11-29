New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid winter coldness and rising concerns over variant Omicron, people are confused and worried, to make the best out of all and to spend a little extra time on relaxing your minds, we have compiled a list of Indian movies, shows that will get released this month in Theatres, Netflix, Prime, Disney+Hotstar and other OTT platforms.

Here, check out the list of interesting Movies and Series that are releasing this December:

Bob Biswas

The Crime-thriller, helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and starring Abhishek Bachchan will release on ZEE5 on December 3. Bob Biswas also features Chitrangada Singh.

Tadap

The Action drama will mark Ahan Shetty's debut in the Film Industry. Tara Sutaria will play the other lead in the film. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film is scheduled to get a theatrical release on December 3, 2021.

Inside Edge Season 3

The Sports action sequel, Inside Edge, will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 3. Starring Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi the series will unveil the harsh reality of match-fixing degrading our Indian sports.

Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui

The romantic film stars Ayushmann Khurana and Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Abhishek Kapoor the movie is set to be released in theatres on December 10, 2021.

Velle

Starring Karan Deol and Abhay Deol, the comedy-drama will hit the theatres on December 10. Helmed by Deven Munjal and produced under Ajay Devgan Films, the film will also feature Mouni Roy.

Decoupled

The Netflix drama-comedy features R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the series will release on December 17 on the OTT Platform.

83

The Cricket film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and portray Team India's first World Cup win ever. The movie also Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release on 24 December 2021.

Jersey

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor will hit the theatres on December 31, 2021. Presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Aman Gill, and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is an official remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

Atrangi Re

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, also featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Hayathi is produced under T-series.

Spider-Man- No Way Home

Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the next spiderman movie will hit the theatres on December 17 in India. Sony Entertainment Pictures movie will release in in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in cinemas

