New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan is a globetrotter and her Instagram posts are enough for its proof. She likes to travel a lot and the B-Town actress also shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated on her extensive traveling. Be it Mountains or beaches, Lakes or seas, Sara has all of it on her Instagram. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a compilation video of her travel diaries.

"Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻From the hills 🏔 to the sea 🌊, Bharat is as beautiful as can be 🇮🇳," Sara wrote in the caption of the video shared by her.

Watch the Video:

In the two minutes video, Sara can be seen sitting on a Camel, in a shikhara, and in a boat. In her signature style, Sara opens the video and says 'Namaste Darshako' followed by that she recites her original 'Shayri by Sara' and gives her fans a glimpse of Incredible India. As soon as she dropped the video, fans started commenting. Many shared fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

Prior to this Sara had shared a BTS video of her styling hours where the actress tries Gazillions of clothes for a perfect outfit. Sharing the Video, Sara had written, "Try try try 👗👙👖Till it’s almost brain fry 🧠🤯But I know the real reason why 💁🏻‍♀️You make me go through all this- yell scream and cry 😿And not gonna lie 🙅🏻‍♀️I love the effort you consistently apply 🙌."

Sara had also shared a video where she is taking a challenge and spilled the beans on what all she loved. From Coffee to winning lottery Sara revealed what she likes more.

"Watch Sara Beam 😁Chilling with the dream team 😍This is my scheme 💁🏻‍♀️To see who knows me to the extreme 🙌Some answers are trickier than they seem," she wrote sharing a video.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Atrangi Re'. The actress will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal among others.

