From Gucci Bags To Diamond Earrings, Gifts Received By Jacqueline Fernandez From Sukesh Chandrashekar

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has once again appeared in the headlines due to her involvement in Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, and the charge sheet also included the name of the Bollywood actor as an accused. As per news agency ANI, Jacqueline received a number of expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The list of expensive gifts included an exorbitant sports car, luxurious designer bags and diamonds. This is not the first time, when Jacqueline's name popped out in the money laundering case, earlier as well, the ED has grilled the Bollywood actor on several occasions. She was first summoned in August last year.

What all expensive gifts did Jacqueline Fernandez receive?

The ED charge sheet clearly stated that the actress received the following gifts:

- A Mini Cooper Car (which the actor said that has been returned)

- 3 Gucci and Chanel designer bags

- 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear

- A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes

- 2 pairs of diamond earrings

- Bracelet of multi-coloured stones

- 2 Hermes bracelets

"During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021, and 20.10.2021 Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings, a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, and 2 Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned," the ED charge sheet stated.

As per ED, the Bollywood actor was confronted with conman Sukesh on 20th Oct 2021, where the actor stated that Sukesh Chandrasekhar had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar allegedly extorted Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. Later, the conman was arrested in the same case.

Further, when the name of Jacqueline Fernandez was highlighted in the case, the ED alleged that the conman has used illegal funds to purchase gifts for the actor.