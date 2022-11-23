From Goblin To My Love From Star, 10 Korean Dramas To Watch On OTT With Hindi Dubbing

KOREAN dramas have found their popularity all over the world and India is not behind at all. Korean shows like Squid Games and All Of Us Are Dead gained a huge fan following in India as well and you can see these shows trending on the OTT platform. However, some people find it difficult to watch shows in the Korean language with English subtitles.

If you love watching Korean shows, then we have curated a list of Korean shows you can stream in Hindi.

Soundtrack #1

Starring Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee in the lead role, Soundtrack #1 is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. You can watch the show in Hindi as well. The show revolves around a man and a woman who have been best friends for 20 years, and get to know each other while staying in the same house for two weeks.

Snowdrop

Starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in the lead role, Snowdrop is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar. The show is available to stream in Hindi as well and you can watch it in Korean with English subtitles. The show also stars Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin. It was also BLACKPINK's Jisso debut as a female lead.

My Love From Star

Starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun in the lead role, My Love From Star is a fantasy romantic comedy, which revolves around an alien who gets stuck on Earth since the 1600s. Later, he meets an actress and falls in love with her. You can stream this show in Hindi on MX player.

Boys Over Flowers

You can watch this show in Hindi on MX player. Starring Ku Hye-sun and Lee Min-ho in the lead role, Boys Over Flowers is one of the most popular Korean dramas to date. Lee Min-Ho gained an immense fan following all over the world after starring in Boys Over Flowers in 2004. The show revolves around a working-class girl who gets involved in the lives of a group of wealthy young men in her elite high school. Boys Over Flower is credited for the start of 'The Korean Wave' worldwide.

I am not a robot

The show stars Yoo Seung-ho, Chae Soo-bin, and Um Ki-joon in the role. It revolves around a man with a high IQ but who has a human allergy and cannot be in contact with humans. He befriends a humanoid robot, but it turns out to be a human. You can stream this show in Hindi on MX player.

The Heirs

The Heirs has a similar theme to Boys Over Flowers and revolves around rich elite high school students. The show also stars Park Shin-hye and Kim Woo-bin. It is available to stream in Hindi on MX player.

Pinocchio

Starring Lee Jong-suk, Park Shin-hye, Kim Young-kwang, and Lee Yu-bi, the show revolves around Choi In-Ha who suffers from a condition that causes her to hiccup whenever she tells a lie. However, she later becomes a journalist. It is available to stream in Hindi on MX player.

Goblin: The Lonely And Great God

Goblin is one of the most popular Korean dramas and is also credited for the popularity of Korean shows all over the world. The show stars Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, and Yook Sung-jae. It is available to stream on MX player in Hindi. You can stream this show on Netflix in the Korean language along with English subtitles.

Penthouse

The three-season Korean drama revolves around the upper-class people in society and their desire to remain at the top. The plot twists and turns in the show kept the audience hooked to the seats. Penthouse is available in Hindi on MX player.

Angel's Last Mission: Love

Angel's Last Mission: Love stars Shin Hye-sun, Kim Myung-soo, Lee Dong-gun, Kim Bo-mi, Do Ji-won and Kim In-kwon. This romantic fantasy drama revolves around a ballerina, who lost her eyesight due to an accident. An angel is given a mission by the god of finding true love for the blind ballerina.