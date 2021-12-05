New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the hush of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding, after getting details on the dates of the wedding festivities starting with sangeet, Mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony which is to be held from December 7 to 9 in Rajasthan.

Now media sources have revealed some interesting details of the venue and groom's entry and the mandap decoration of the wedding. As per the reports, Vicky will be making a grand entry with his baraat on a horse but on a bigger scale. It has been reported that seven white horses have been booked for Vicky's grand entry at his baraat on the wedding day.

As per several reports, Kat and Vicky's wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The couple is excited to share their joy with their friends and well-wishers in the industry too. 'VickKat' will be hosting a celebration for their Industry friends after the wedding in Mumbai.

According to the latest report by India Today, amid the elaborate decor and tight security, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding mandap will be treated differently and look out-worldly. Let us tell you how.

As per the reports, a specially designed royal glass mandap has been selected to be set up for the wedding day at the venue. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take their saath pheras in a gazebo of sorts which is likely to be made of glass.

Meanwhile, Katrina's mum was spotted at the groom-to-be house on Sunday. Also, Katrina Kaif’s siblings and Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening leaving the city.

Earlier in the day, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted at her residence. Isabelle was spotted with a bag of a brand of traditional clothing which somehow hinted at the swing of wedding preparations at the house.

