New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood love birds Ranbir and Alia are reportedly set to get married this month. The two have been in a relationship for quite some time, and the love story of the duo is one for the books and screen. The chemistry between both is undeniable. The duo is set to tie the nuptial knot at Ranbir's house next week.

As per a report in India Today, Alia's uncle Robin revealed that the couple will get married on the 14th of April, and Alia's Mehndi ceremony will begin on April 13. With this news, Alia and Ranbir fans clearly cannot keep calm and are eagerly waiting for the duo to promise forever to each other.

Before Alia and Ranbir's big fat Punjabi wedding takes place, let’s take a look at how their romance blossomed.

When Alia 'crushed' hard on Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia definitely are one of the most adored couples of the B-town. The duo has always been seen supporting each other, whether it is in their personal or professional life. The story of their relationship goes back to when both were kids. Alia had a crush on Ranbir when she was just 11 years old.

11-year-old Alia met Ranbir when she had auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film, Black. Ranbir was working as an assistant director for Sanjay. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has always been very vocal about her feelings towards Ranbir.

In fact, during the promotions of her debut film 'Students of the Year' Alia opened up about her love for Ranbir. She said, "I have always loved Ranbir. I love him more after Barfi. He is my biggest crush and he will always be my biggest crush."

Then in 2014, Alia appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and confessed her love for Ranbir. During the rapid-fire round the actress several times made it evident that she has feelings for Ranbir.

While working in the same industry, Alia and Ranbir's paths crossed several times. However, the duo never shared the screen space together until Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra' happened. Until then, Ranbir was in a long-term relationship with actress Katrina Kaif, whereas Alia was rumoured to be romantically linked to actor Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth and Alia have appeared in two films -- Students of the Year and Kapoor & Sons.

It is believed that while shooting for Brahmastra's part one, Ranbir and Alia fell in love deeply in the snow-capped mountains of Bulgaria, this happened in 2017. The next year, during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding Ranbir and Alia, made their first public appearance when they attended the reception party together. However, fans knew only little about their budding romance.

The duo got full support from their family and friends, allowing them to make public appearances. Back in 2018, Ranbir and Alia frequently visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where he was admitted and was being treated for cancer.

The couple also went through a rough patch, especially when Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020. Alia stood close to the family in the time of grief which brought Alia and Ranbir's family closer.

Again in 2021, the duo proved that they are a power couple as they emerged from the setback together. Last year, the couple flew to Sujan Jawai Camp in Rajasthan to celebrate Kapoor’s 39th birthday. Alia took to her Instagram and posted pictures from the vacation. Alia also posted pictures of her boyfriend.

Alia and Ranbir have always been vocal about their relationship. Alia also said that marriage is something they were both considering.

Now, several media reports claim that the duo is set to get married in the next week of April in Mumbai, and only close family and friends will attend the ceremony. We wish them lifelong happiness!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen