New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Indian music industry lost two of its legendary singers in the span of a few days this month. While Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath on February 06, iconic musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on late Tuesday night (February 15). Both the musicians lost the battle to life in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to health-related complications whereas Bappi Lahiri died because of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Both the legendary musicians gave some of the iconic and evergreen songs to the Indian music industry which will remain etched in the memories of their fans.

Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri have worked together on various projects during their career span. Here in this article, we have curated some of the songs where Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar collaborated.

Dil Tha Akela

The song is from the film Suraksha which was released in 1979. Dil Tha Akela is a romantic number that featured Mithun Chakraborty and Ranjeeta. The song is composed and sung by Bappi Lahiri, and it also features Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice.

Sooni Sej Saja Doon

Sooni Sej Saja Doon is a mellow track from the movie Jyoti 1981. The song features Lata Mangeshkar's voice and is composed by Bappi Lahiri. The track depicts the versatility of Bappi Lahiri as a musician who was famous for his peppy disco tracks.

Thoda Resham Lagta Hai

One of the most famous projects of Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar is Thoda Resham Lagta Hai from the movie Jyoti 1981. The movie featured Hema Malini and Jeetendra. Thoda Resham Lagta Hai is a dance track written by Anand Bakshi.

Saiyaan Bina

Saiyaan Bina is from the movie Aangan Ki Kali 1979. The track is composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupendra Singh. The song featured Rakesh Roshan and Tollywood actress Lakshmi.

Aao Tumhen Chand Pe Le Jayen

The song is a jolly lullaby which is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Sushma Shrestha. The song is from the movie Zakhmee 1975. The soothing melody is composed by Bappi and written by Gauhar Kanpuri. The movie features some of the renowned actors of the cinema Asha Parekh, Sunil Dutt, Rakesh Roshan, Reena Roy, Johnny Walker, and Helen.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen