New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: OTT platforms have become an essential source of entertainment. During the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic, they kept everyone engaged and entertained. Though theatres have reopened, however, there are some filmmakers and producers, who thought of continuing the 2020 tradition, that is, releasing the film on OTT. So, here we are with the list of film that is soon going to be released on Netflix in 2021.

1. Ajeeb Daastaans

Like Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Ajeeb Daastaans is also based on the same line. It is an anthology of four contrasting stories which delves into somewhat broken relationships. The story is filled with toxicity, jealousy prejudices, etc. This film will give you an insight into the relationships.

The film is helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan, Kayoze Irani and Raj Mehta, while it is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Karan Johar, Somen Mishra and Apoorva Mehta. the film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, among others.

2. Bulbul Tarang

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin, the film is set in Kannauj. It is about a bubbly and chirpy girl named Bulbul, who has just one dream of seeing her groom coming on a horse. Will her wish come true?

3. Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan's one of the most anticipated films wherein he is essaying the role of an ex-news anchor. The first look of the film has created a heavy buzz on social media and netizens are going berserk after seeing his stellar acting. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the film.

4. Haseena Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer is a mystery film wherein the wife gets falsely entangled in the murder of her husband.

5. Jaadugar

Jitendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma starrer is based in Madhya Pradesh where a small-time magician wants to win a local football tournament to win the girl's heart. The catch in the story is his team has never won a game in years, also, the girl he loves doesn't love him back.

6. Jagame Thandhiram

Starring Dhanush, James Cosmos, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. The film is about a nomadic gangster who is entangled in a situation where he has to choose between good and evil in a war.



7. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra, the film is about a couple who ties a knot because their first names together make Meenakshi, a famous temple in Madurai.

8. Milestone

Starring Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran, the film revolves around a middle-aged truck driver named Ghalib, who is trying to cope with a personal tragedy and its consequences.

9. Navarasa

Multi starrer project will bring together nine directors for one noble cause, showcasing nine emotions in nine different films.

10. Pagglait

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, among others. The story revolves around a young widow who is trying to mourn the death of her husband. The film will showcase her journey of finding herself and her purpose in life.

11. Penthouse

Starring Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, among others. The film will revolve around 5 friends, their friendship and their not-so-happy marriages.

12. Sardar Ka Grandson

Starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, among others. The film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any extend to fulfil his grandmother's last wish.

13. The Disciple

Starring Aditya Modak and Dr Arun Dravid, the film revolves around a student who is learning Indian classical music under the discipline of old masters, his guru and his father.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv