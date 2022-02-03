New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the Pandemic, the entertainment industry has shifted to the OTT platfroms and many from TV have also turned their focus too, on the online streaming platform. In the duration, Web series gained massive traction from the viewers, and nowadays it is almost ceremonial on Sundays to binge-watch those.

As we have moved into a new month many creators are gearing up for releasing their series on the platforms while many already released some exciting content that you would surely love to catch up on the coming weekend.

Here are some latest and upcoming web series that you can binge on your weekends:

Detective Boomrah

This weekend, watch the MX Player latest release Detective Boomrah which is a unique treatment of the sci-fi genre as well as reinvigorating detective cinema on the Indian screen. The series is based on Detective Boomrah and his partner Sam who visit Ropam Haveli in Rajasthan to investigate the case of a man who appeared mysteriously in a locked room. Directed by Sudhanshu Rai, who also plays Detective Boomrah, and produced by Saints Art, the web series cast includes Raghav Jhingran, Manisha Sharma, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Priyanka Sarkar and Garima Rai.

Bhaukaal 2

Featuring Mohit Raina in an all-new cop avatar who is all about dismissing the nexus of crime and conspiracies. The second season of Bhaukaal 2 is currently streaming on the OTT platform MX player. In the new season, IPS Sekera would face the aftermath of his actions against the baddies in the first edition of Bhaukaal. The show also stars Bidita Beg, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, and Rashmi Rajput, among others.

The Great Indian Murder

The murder mystery series will release on February 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. Based on Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects, it features Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha solving the murder of notorious industrialist Vicky Rai at his party.

Rocket Boys

Directed by Abhay Pannu, ‘Rocket Boys’ will release on the SonyLIV app on February 4. The story is based on the early days of India's space program and its pioneers Dr. Homi J. Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh) and Dr Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh).

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4

With a total of 8 episodes, the new season of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4' will air over four weeks. Two episodes will drop each Friday, starting February 18, 2022. The show features Midge Maisel Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia Jason Alexander, and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh