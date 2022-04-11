New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix and chill is a popular term used by the audience when they want to binge-watch their favourite shows and movies and relax throughout the day. Moreover, almost every hit shows or movies are available on Netflix. Netflix has raised the bar high for other streaming platforms because of the massive of content they produce around the world. Every month new content is added to Netflix which creates curiosity among users. But do you know that Netflix also removes many of their movies and shows without even warning their viewers?
Every month, Netflix remove some of their content and the viewers are not aware about which movie or shows are leaving the platform. Among the Indian films, Netflix will remove We Are Family, Asoka, Bollywood Calling, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Jhankaar Beats, Mumbai Matinee and Shabd. Many hit movies like Last Christmas, Shazam, The Lighthouse, Despicable Me and Jackie are also part of the list.
As mentioned by The Independent, here's the list of the movies and shows that Netflix will remove in April so that you can binge-watch them.
11 April
- Shazam!
12 April
- Macho
- Pineapple Express
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third
13 April
- I Am Vengeance: Retaliation
14 April
- Rust Creek
- We Are Family
15 April
- Asoka
- Babylon (1980)
- Before the Summer
- Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys
- Bibi and Tina
- Bibi and TTine 2
- Bittersweet
- Bollywood Calling
- Boushkash
- Congratulations
- The Dealer
- Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena
- Fasel W Na’oud
- Four Minutes
- From A to B
- Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
- The International Player
- Jhankaar Beats
- Lembi 8 Giga
- Mumbai Matinee
- One 2 Ka 4
- The Promise
- Rainbow Jelly
- Shabd
- She Made Me a Criminal
- Shortcut Safari
- The Wedding Day
16 April
- Crawl
- Last Christmas
- Luce
- Time Trap
17 April
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
18 April
- Light in the Dark
- Official Secrets
- The Chalet
19 April
- A Plastic Ocean
- KO One
- My Dear Boy
20 April
- The Death of Stalin
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill
- Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie
- The Last: Naruto the Movie
21 April
- The First Wives Club
22 April
- Jackie
- The Set Up
25 April
- Head Full of Honey
26 April
- Clean with Passion for Now
27 April
- 5Gang
- The Lift Boy
- Mar de Plastico
28 April
- Jumping Girl
- President
- What in the World Happened?
Posted By: Simran Srivastav