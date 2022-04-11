New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix and chill is a popular term used by the audience when they want to binge-watch their favourite shows and movies and relax throughout the day. Moreover, almost every hit shows or movies are available on Netflix. Netflix has raised the bar high for other streaming platforms because of the massive of content they produce around the world. Every month new content is added to Netflix which creates curiosity among users. But do you know that Netflix also removes many of their movies and shows without even warning their viewers?

Every month, Netflix remove some of their content and the viewers are not aware about which movie or shows are leaving the platform. Among the Indian films, Netflix will remove We Are Family, Asoka, Bollywood Calling, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Jhankaar Beats, Mumbai Matinee and Shabd. Many hit movies like Last Christmas, Shazam, The Lighthouse, Despicable Me and Jackie are also part of the list.

As mentioned by The Independent, here's the list of the movies and shows that Netflix will remove in April so that you can binge-watch them.

11 April

Shazam!

12 April

Macho

Pineapple Express

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

13 April

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation

14 April

Rust Creek

We Are Family

15 April

Asoka

Babylon (1980)

Before the Summer

Bibi and Tina: Girls Versus Boys

Bibi and Tina

Bibi and TTine 2

Bittersweet

Bollywood Calling

Boushkash

Congratulations

The Dealer

Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena

Fasel W Na’oud

Four Minutes

From A to B

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

The International Player

Jhankaar Beats

Lembi 8 Giga

Mumbai Matinee

One 2 Ka 4

The Promise

Rainbow Jelly

Shabd

She Made Me a Criminal

Shortcut Safari

The Wedding Day

16 April

Crawl

Last Christmas

Luce

Time Trap

17 April

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

18 April

Light in the Dark

Official Secrets

The Chalet

19 April

A Plastic Ocean

KO One

My Dear Boy

20 April

The Death of Stalin

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

21 April

The First Wives Club

22 April

Jackie

The Set Up

25 April

Head Full of Honey

26 April

Clean with Passion for Now

27 April

5Gang

The Lift Boy

Mar de Plastico

28 April

Jumping Girl

President

What in the World Happened?

Posted By: Simran Srivastav