From Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' To Nani's 'Dasara', List Of South Indian Films Releasing On Netflix In 2023

Netflix has given a gift to the audience on the occasion of Pongal as it has announced a bunch of South Indian films that will release on this streaming platform. From Nani to Chiranjeevi to Ravi Teja, all the big superstars from south Indian cinema are coming to Netflix.

Take a look at the list of South Indian films releasing on Netflix in 2023.

1. Bhola Shankar

The movie stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role along with Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal roles. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bhola Shankar will release on April 14, 2023.

2. Amigos

Directed by Rajendra Reddy, Amigos stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Ashika Ranganath. Announcing the film, Netflix wrote, "Brb, making sure we don't have any doppelgangers because truth be told, we're terrified!" The movie will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

3. Buddy

Buddy will release on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada after its theatrical run. The movie stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role.

4. Dasara

Dasara is one of the most awaited films of Nani and will release on March 30, 2023. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role and will release on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

5. Butta Bomma

Announcing the film, Netflix wrote, "When a stranger walks into the perfect love story, things no longer stay the same. Butta Bomma is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!"

6. Dhamaka

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead role. It became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2022.

7. Kartikeya 8

Kartikeya has officially announced his 8th film and it will release on Netflix after its theatrical run. The movie is tentatively titled 'Kartikeya8'.

8. Meter

Announcing the film, Netflix wrote, "On a scale of 1-10, we're at a 15 because our excitement meter just exploded! Meter is coming on Netflix as a post theatrical release!"

9. 18 Pages

Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, 18 Pages is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. 18 Pages will release on Netflix after its theatrical run.

10. Tillu Square

Announcing the film, Netflix wrote, "It's time to get the party started because we have DJ Tillu in the house. Tillu Square is arriving on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release!"

Other films are Virupaksha, VT12, PVT 04, UV Creations' Production No. 14 and Shri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas' Production No. 6.