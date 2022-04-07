New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a 'hot' topics of discussion in town right now. Not a day goes by when there aren't reports on Ranbir and Alia's rumoured wedding. Yes! the most loved couple in Bollywood is likely to get married this month and fans are excited. As per the latest buzz on their wedding, Alia Bhatt's bridal ensemble, much like other Bollywood A-listers will be designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while Ranbir Kapoor will opt for an outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

According to India Today, it is almost confirmed that Alia and Ranbir will opt for wedding dresses by the designers mentioned above. The bride-to-be Alia has adorned Sabyasachi several times and if we recall, the Brahmastra actress's first public appearance with her beau was in a green Sabyasachi lehenga at Sonam's Reception.

Meanwhile, another report by India Today claims that after thier close-knit wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will jet off to South Africa for their honeymoon. “Ranbir and Alia have decided to enjoy their honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again," reported India Today citing a source.

Also, Sources close to them have been informing multiple publications that the wedding is taking place and the ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Pali Hill house.

The publication also highlighted that Ranbir and Alia will resume their work shortly after thier honeymoon. On one hand, Ranbir will nosedive into the making of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal while, Alia is reportedly heading to the US for the shoot of Heart Of Stone.

Earlier we have reported that the preparations for their wedding have already begun at the venue. According to reports the wedding bells will begin April 13-14 onwards and will continue for 3-4 days. As per the media report, the wedding will take place in Punjabi traditions. The duo is reportedly set to tie the knot on April 17, as this particular date for their wedding is dominating online trends almost every day.

Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be attended by several Bollywood stars. As per the buzz, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception. For more updates on this grand wedding keep reading Jagran English.

Posted By: Ashita Singh