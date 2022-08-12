From Bombay To Goa To Bhavnao Ko Samjho, Top Movies Featuring Comedian Raju Srivastava

The health condition of popular comedian Raju Srivastava deteriorated, after the cardiac arrest, he also suffered brain damage. He is one of the most popular comedians of all time. Born on the 25th of December in 1963, Raju has a huge fan following through his comic timing and charming personality. The comedian was working out on the treadmill when he experience chest pain and collapsed. Later he was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi where he received CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

Raju was not only a comedian but also appeared in several movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Tezaab, Baazigar and more. One of his most famous films was 'Bombay To Goa' which featured Raju, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Vijay Raaz and others. The film was released in 2007 and was reportedly financed by Amit Kumar. who was arrested for running an illegal kidney sale operation. The film was filled with comedy and was loved by a lot of people.

Another famous film in which the comedian appeared was Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. The film was released in 2001 and featured g Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu and Johnny Lever. Raju Played the role of 'Baba Chin Chin Choo' in the film.

Take a look at the name of the films where Raju Srivastava appeared:

Bombay To Goa

Bhavnao Ko Samjho

Maine Pyar Kiya

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya

I am crazy about Prem

Mr Azaad

Love in Japan

The news of Raju's cardiac arrest was confirmed by his brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava.

"Kanpur-based comedian, Raju Srivastava, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Board, had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information," he said.

Meanwhile, Raju was last seen in India's Laughter Champion as a special guest.